Meanwhile, at the border, CBP in the Rio Grande Valley announced the arrests of 5 criminal migrants over the weekend whose “offenses included gang involvement and sexual offenses”:

.@CBPRGV Border Patrol agents arrested 5 criminal migrants over the weekend. The offenses included gang involvement and sexual offenses. MORE: https://t.co/SqGh2MHsFG pic.twitter.com/s2HLzLE8U0 — CBP (@CBP) October 5, 2021

So, not refugees?

NEW: Arrested by BP here in RGV over the weekend.

– MX national convicted of molesting child in Raleigh, NC. (Pictured)

– Guatemalan convicted of sexual abuse in Iowa.

– MX national convicted of sex offenses in Oakland, CA

– MS 13 gang member

– Gulf Cartel member @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/pZPAYtFRau — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 5, 2021

And sources told Jessica Vaughn of CIS that “currently about 15% of all those apprehended have prior criminal convictions”:

Border sources say that currently about 15% of all those apprehended have prior criminal convictions in the US. Not counting immigration history. https://t.co/NN1gUrLgja — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) October 5, 2021

This *will* be an issue in the upcoming GOP gubernatorial primary. From GOP challenger Don Huffines:

This is the Texas Border under Greg Abbott. How many criminals like this get through each day without getting caught? We need a courageous Governor of Texas who doesn’t ask the federal government for permission to secure the border. https://t.co/mzPCRYso62 — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) October 5, 2021

Could this become an issue for Gov. Greg Abbott?

When I am Governor of Texas I will use Article I, Section 10 of the US Constitution to secure the Texas Border. I will never ask permission from the federal government. Thank you @TuckerCarlson for having me on your show. pic.twitter.com/upZHNf8Kf5 — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) September 30, 2021

“When I am Governor of Texas I will do whatever it takes to secure our border. And I won’t ask the federal government for permission”:

Dangerous criminals are crossing the Texas Border by the hour. We are being invaded and neither Joe Biden nor Greg Abbott will stop it. When I am Governor of Texas I will do whatever it takes to secure our border. And I won’t ask the federal government for permission. https://t.co/WbKIYXkkqj — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) October 5, 2021

Well, this could get interesting:

This is the Texas Border under Greg Abbott. The majority of those Haitians? Caught and released. Those folks Greg Abbott said he would arrest? Caught and released. It’s time for courageous leadership.https://t.co/jOpqg5qER9 — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) October 4, 2021

