White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to push the President’s agenda this week despite his plans stalling in Congress; telling reporters nearly half of Michigan residents live in “child care deserts.”

“Sure. So, tomorrow [Biden] will be traveling to Michigan. As you all know, it’s a state that would benefit greatly from both the bipartisan infrastructure package and the Build Back Better agenda,” said Psaki.

“44 percent of people in Michigan live in child care deserts. These are all issues that are addressed by both of these packages. There’s more details and we’re happy to provide more to you as we lead into tomorrow, but this is a state that could benefit greatly from the President’s bold and ambitious agenda,” she added.

Senator Chuck Schumer escalated his war-of-words with his Republican colleagues Tuesday; saying the GOP is putting the country in “serious danger” as the Democrats fail to pass President Biden’s domestic agenda.

“The Republican position as the party of default has now become so extreme that they’ve blocked every single attempt to prevent a default from happening, putting our country in serious, serious danger,” said Schumer.

The President made similar comments earlier this week.

Biden blamed his own party’s inability to advance his economic agenda on Republicans Monday, asking members of the GOP to “get out of the way” so they “don’t destroy” the United States.

“Not only are Republicans refusing to do their job, they’re threatening to use their power to prevent us from doing our job… It’s hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful. Their obstruction and irresponsibility know absolutely no bounds,” said the President.

“I cannot believe that will be the end result, because the consequences are so dire,” he added. “But can I guarantee it? If I could, I would. But I can’t.”

“Your lieutenants in Congress must understand that you do not want your unified Democratic government to sleepwalk toward an avoidable catastrophe when they have had nearly three months’ notice to do their job,” McConnell wrote.

“Republicans’ position is simple. We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well.”

Watch Psaki’s comments above.

