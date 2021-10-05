https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/whats-this-old-man-talking-about-president-biden-tells-a-story-about-his-grandpop-during-michigan-visit/

President Joe Biden was in Michigan Tuesday to push his infrastructure bill. Early reports said he was going to stress competition with China as a reason for Congress to pass the infrastructure bill as well as the Democrats’ reconciliation bill, but he got sidetracked telling a story about his grandpop back at the turn of the century, in 1920 or so.

Imagine thinking that this man is actually in charge. Eventually the scandal will break and hopefully it takes down the entire administration.pic.twitter.com/AtgNgIN3H1 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 5, 2021

What’s this old man talking about? pic.twitter.com/O9dxuux3RI — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 5, 2021

The thing. You know. — Huckelbuck ⏺ (@Huckelbuck1) October 5, 2021

You know the thing. — SilentFury (@DigtialFury) October 5, 2021

We all seen this before…. pic.twitter.com/ghHt0vdFtO — Rob Ng ♦️ ♿ 🇺🇸👌 (@robng88) October 5, 2021

Literally the entire world watching America right now.. pic.twitter.com/UkLRP4LkOC — IGL AceStrats © (@AceStrats) October 5, 2021

He doesn’t know. I sure could go for some mean tweets and affordable gas. — We The People (@Fr33domIsntFr33) October 5, 2021

WTF? 81 million voted for this ? — A. Allen H (@hammond_allen) October 5, 2021

Corn pop, bad dude, come on man — Robert Kuwalski (@RKuwalski) October 5, 2021

Grand Pop? — JJensen (@Robynmonty) October 5, 2021

Corn pop helped his grandfather build a gas station because he had hairy legs. — steveyuhas (@steveyuhas) October 5, 2021

He’s finally explaining the complexities of truananshabadeprezure — Caucasity and Smugness 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RobotKale) October 5, 2021

He’s talking about the dracos living under us. They didn’t want them there so they put 20k gallons of gasoline under the ground. — Tommy McRocklin (@8_pups) October 5, 2021

He’s saying that charging stations will cause subterranean toxic plumes. — ❌Children of the Same Foul Spirit Dr. Alex Karman❌ (@karmaal2010) October 5, 2021

This is what happens when he goes off script and doesn’t read the teleprompter. Must drive the people who “control” him crazy. — McFly (@McFly_1967) October 5, 2021

You know his handlers started to panic when he said, “parenthetically.”

That would have been a good time to cut his mic! 🤣😂🤣 — michael (@michael47170) October 5, 2021

