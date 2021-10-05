https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/whats-this-old-man-talking-about-president-biden-tells-a-story-about-his-grandpop-during-michigan-visit/

President Joe Biden was in Michigan Tuesday to push his infrastructure bill. Early reports said he was going to stress competition with China as a reason for Congress to pass the infrastructure bill as well as the Democrats’ reconciliation bill, but he got sidetracked telling a story about his grandpop back at the turn of the century, in 1920 or so.

You know his handlers started to panic when he said, “parenthetically.”

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...