https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/whistleblower-says-facebook-wasnt-destabilizing-democracies-while-it-was-down-monday/

Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen is garnering a whole lot of media attention this week, mostly for her claims about Facebook’s lack of accountability for spreading hate and misinformation. At Facebook, she was assigned to Civic Integrity, which worked on risks to elections, including misinformation. She told “60 Minutes” that after the 2020 election, the company decided to dissolve Civic Integrity. “Like, they basically said, ‘Oh good, we made it through the election. There wasn’t riots. We can get rid of Civic Integrity now.’ Fast forward a couple months, we got the insurrection.”

Hillary Clinton, who used social media to spread disinformation about the Trump campaign and Russia, weighed in Monday:

Haugen testified before Congress Tuesday and said that during Facebook’s outage Monday, it wasn’t able to destabilize democracies or make girls feel bad about their bodies.

Eric who? Doesn’t ring a bell.

Here’s more on the Facebook whistleblower from Daily Wire investigative reporter Luke Rosiak:

Rosiak reports:

The Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, has a record of donations to far-left Democrats and a history of raising issues about purported bias while at previous employers, a Daily Wire review found. She is working with Democrat operatives to roll out her complaint and has the same lawyers as the anonymous Ukraine “whistleblower” whose allegations led to Donald Trump’s impeachment, but who reportedly turned out to be then-Vice President Joe Biden’s top advisor on the country.

The Senate’s Sub-Committee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, which is chaired by Sen. Richard Blumenthal  (D-CT), invited her to testify to the panel on Tuesday to air her complaints, which consist in part of contending that Facebook did not censor enough speech. She says she was motivated to take action after a friend became “radicalized” by “misinformation.”

Isn’t it, though?

We will say whoever’s doing her PR is doing a great job getting her out there.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...