Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen is garnering a whole lot of media attention this week, mostly for her claims about Facebook’s lack of accountability for spreading hate and misinformation. At Facebook, she was assigned to Civic Integrity, which worked on risks to elections, including misinformation. She told “60 Minutes” that after the 2020 election, the company decided to dissolve Civic Integrity. “Like, they basically said, ‘Oh good, we made it through the election. There wasn’t riots. We can get rid of Civic Integrity now.’ Fast forward a couple months, we got the insurrection.”

Hillary Clinton, who used social media to spread disinformation about the Trump campaign and Russia, weighed in Monday:

Tech companies have spent years building audiences for fear, hatred, and misinformation. Why? For profit. Now we’re all living in the information system they’ve helped create. But it doesn’t have to continue. https://t.co/cLaoj6ae0M — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 4, 2021

Haugen testified before Congress Tuesday and said that during Facebook’s outage Monday, it wasn’t able to destabilize democracies or make girls feel bad about their bodies.

“For more than 5 hours, Facebook wasn’t used to deepen divides, destabilize democracies, and make young girls and women feel bad about their bodies.” — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen on Facebook outage. pic.twitter.com/xQ5NRhqyWK — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2021

This is laughably transparent. The Facebook “Whistleblower” actually sounds like a highly-paid consultant. With deep-DNC ties… https://t.co/pASPid56X6 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 5, 2021

When you are represented by Jen Psaki’s PR firm and Eric Ciaramella’s legal team you are definitely a whistleblower and not a political influence agent — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 5, 2021

Eric who? Doesn’t ring a bell.

Here’s more on the Facebook whistleblower from Daily Wire investigative reporter Luke Rosiak:

The Facebook whistleblower is an AOC donor with a history of raising ‘bias’ concerns at previous employers, who is working with Jen Psaki’s old PR firm and the lawyers who repped the Ukraine ‘whistleblower’ that led to Trump’s impeachment.https://t.co/dGJTj4oleH — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 5, 2021

In a previous role at Pinterest, she gave “users the option to filter searches to specific skin tones.” In 2015, she complained that “the last team I was on at Google, it had a transsexual Eng[ineering] director, and as a result we had more transsexual women than cis women.” — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 5, 2021

The FB whistleblower made at least 20 donations to Democrats including the DSCC, though she also had a nearly $50k lien against her for unpaid federal taxes. A GoFundMe account for her lawyers is now seeking $50k. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 5, 2021

Rosiak reports:

The Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, has a record of donations to far-left Democrats and a history of raising issues about purported bias while at previous employers, a Daily Wire review found. She is working with Democrat operatives to roll out her complaint and has the same lawyers as the anonymous Ukraine “whistleblower” whose allegations led to Donald Trump’s impeachment, but who reportedly turned out to be then-Vice President Joe Biden’s top advisor on the country. … The Senate’s Sub-Committee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, which is chaired by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), invited her to testify to the panel on Tuesday to air her complaints, which consist in part of contending that Facebook did not censor enough speech. She says she was motivated to take action after a friend became “radicalized” by “misinformation.”

And this has to do with anything how? — Jess Winfield (@jesswinfield) October 5, 2021

Conflicts of interest is always worth investigating.

If her aim is to get government to regulate social media, while she’s working *with* the government prior, claiming to be independent and is a partisan actor within the establishment, then there’s questions there. — Kaiser 🌸 (@newspeakeasy) October 5, 2021

Whistleblower is the new lobbyist. — Cathe Gordon 🇺🇸 (@twitcathe) October 5, 2021

This is a set up to increase censorship.. — Rapid City Press (@RapidCitySpeed) October 5, 2021

It’s not called a “swamp” for nothing — Carlington Racki (@CarlingtonRacki) October 5, 2021

Whistleblowers don’t need PR campaigns. — BoA Volume 1 (Prin❌e) (@BookofAEGIS) October 5, 2021

Amazing how fast she got called to testify. — Xeroe 🇺🇸 ⚡️ (@XeroeKC) October 5, 2021

Isn’t it, though?

The WSJ story…60 minutes profile…congressional hearing dominoing within a week…definitely not planned and scheduled. — katymom (@debross123) October 5, 2021

It’s a set up for censorship. — Janine Clark (@DixieChick0211) October 5, 2021

Political influence agent for 1,000 Alex — gLassUpAss (@glass_up_anus) October 5, 2021

Psyops Psaki. — The Old and Unimproved Dave (@DaveToau) October 5, 2021

Does she have a Kavanaugh story? — Livelongandprosper (@Livelongandpr18) October 5, 2021

We will say whoever’s doing her PR is doing a great job getting her out there.

