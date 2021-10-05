https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/10/border-invasion-continues-joseph-klein/

Waves of illegal immigrants flood across the U.S. southern border – with no end in sight.

The Biden administration is aiding and abetting a wholesale invasion of the United States by illegal immigrants, with no idea of whether they are infected with COVID-19 or not. The waves of illegal immigrants, encouraged by President Biden’s open-border policies, keep coming, with no end in sight.

Last month an estimated 20,000 Haitian immigrants entered the country illegally in successive groups that overwhelmed border control agents. The Haitians huddled close together in squalid conditions under the International Bridge in the border town of Del Rio, Texas. They weren’t immediately tested – or vaccinated – for COVID-19.

That’s on top of the more than a million U.S. Customs and Border Protection Patrol encounters with illegal immigrants along the southwest border with Mexico from the time the Biden administration took office through August 2021.

The Biden administration claims that it is using its congressional heath emergency authority under Title 42 to expel migrants entering the United States who have recently been in a country where COVID-19 or other communicable diseases were present. However, the administration has been using Title 42 far too sparingly in comparison with the Trump administration. Biden is, clearly, stepping very gingerly to make sure that he doesn’t antagonize his leftwing progressive base.

Last month’s hordes of illegal Haitian immigrants are no longer camped under the International Bridge. Some were deported, but the majority of these Haitians have remained in this country. Under the Biden administration’s disastrous catch and release policy, thousands of them have been dispersed all across the country — and the administration didn’t bother to test or vaccinate the illegal immigrants before they were released.

In short, Americans are being put in dire — and needless — danger because of Biden’s destructive and reckless policies.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas estimated that about 12,000 of the illegal Haitian immigrants who had gathered in Del Rio were released from detention and have remained in the country. “I do not know if anyone was sick with Covid,” Mayorkas said. The Biden administration decided that it wasn’t worth finding out or taking precautions with vaccinations.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki provided a bizarre explanation as to why the Biden administration imposed no COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements on the illegal Haitian immigrants, stating that the Haitians are “not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time.” At the same time, the administration is busy moving ahead with its executive mandate that American businesses with more than 100 employees ensure that their employees are either vaccinated or tested weekly.

Even one day is too long for thousands of illegal immigrants to stay in in America. But Psaki knows full well that the illegal Haitian immigrants whom the Biden administration has released from detention will stay in the United States for as long as they can. Their immigration hearings won’t take place for months or years down the road, if at all. And many will skip the hearings altogether, attempting to melt into the communities where they will be living.

Alarmingly, the invasion is far from over. Axios has reported on Panama’s Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes’ recent warning that “there are as many as 60,000 migrants — mostly Haitian — poised to make their way north to the U.S.-Mexico border.”

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution states that the United States shall “protect” each of the states “against Invasion.” Because of the Biden administration’s open-border policies, Texas and other border states have become ground zero for this year’s invasion of illegal immigrants.

The Biden administration should be using Title 42 far more aggressively to keep out or expel as many illegal immigrants as possible while the pandemic rages on. Instead, when border patrol agents on horseback tried to maneuver their horses on tough terrain in an effort to contain the border invasion, President Biden rushed to judgment with unfounded accusations against the agents. Biden claimed that Haitians trying to cross illegally into the United States had been “strapped.”

I promise you, those people will pay,” Biden said. He based his Alice and Wonderland “Sentence first—verdict afterwards” pronouncement on murky images taken by a photographer who said that he hadn’t seen any whippings. Biden made his pronouncement before an investigation into what happened is concluded.

The Left exploited the images to play their usual race card and divert attention from the humanitarian crisis at the border that the Biden administration has created. Leftists propogate that the U.S. government is violating some concocted version of international “norms” when the government takes steps to protect American citizens from foreign intruders — who may also be carriers of the coronavirus.

United Nations bureaucrats often try to weaponize so-called “international law” and “international norms” to challenge national sovereignty. On September 30th, four UN agencies, undoubtedly with the United States in mind, issued a joint statement calling on

states to refrain from expelling Haitians without proper assessment of their individual protection needs, to uphold the fundamental human rights of Haitians on the move, and to offer protection mechanisms or other legal stay arrangements for more effective access to regular migration pathways.

Last month, the UN’s top refugee official, Filippo Grandi, had the audacity to scold the United States explicitly for expelling some Haitians who had illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks.

Grandi said, “The summary, mass expulsions of individuals currently under way under the Title 42 authority, without screening for protection needs, is inconsistent with international norms and may constitute refoulement.”

Grandi didn’t say a word about screening for COVID-19 or requiring vaccinations for all Haitians and other migrants seeking to enter the United States. What about the protection of Americans needlessly exposed to the virus? That’s of little importance to globalists like Grandi.

Grandi seems to think that all migrants entering the United States illegally should be considered potential refugees entitled to special protections until their requests for asylum are fully considered on an individual basis. He has obviously not listened to the migrants themselves, many of whom have admitted that they made the long trek to seek better economic opportunities. They weren’t fleeing persecution.

In fact, many of the Haitians who have recently arrived in the United States haven’t lived in Haiti for years. They came from more stable South American countries such as Chile where they settled years ago. Only recently, after President Joe Biden put out his welcome mat, did they decide that it was time to leave their adopted countries and pursue their economic dreams in the United States.

United Nations bureaucrats have no business telling the U.S. government what it can or cannot do in trying to keep Americans safe from hordes of individuals untested and unvaccinated for the coronavirus seeking to enter this country illegally. As far as the American people are concerned, so-called “international norms” do not override the U.S. Constitution, which is the supreme law of the United States.

Putting aside the UN’s blatant attempt to interfere with U.S. national sovereignty, which is bad enough, the UN lacks any moral authority to serve as the Haitians’ advocate. In fact, the United Nations should be the last organization to lecture anyone about protecting Haitian lives or human rights.

UN peacekeepers caused a massive cholera outbreak in Haiti in 2010, which killed close to 10,000 people and sickened hundreds of thousands more Haitians. It took six years for the UN to even admit, as a factual matter, that its peacekeepers were involved in triggering the deadly cholera outbreak. Even then, the UN has continued to hide behind so-called “international law” to assert absolute immunity from any legal liability to fully compensate the victims and their families for what happened because of the gross negligence of UN peacekeepers in Haiti.

Philip Alston, the former UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty & Human Rights, was appalled at how the UN bureaucracy treated the Haitians it was supposed to care for. Alston told the Miami Herald last year:

The tragic and deplorable fact is that 10 years after bringing cholera to Haiti through the negligence and mismanagement of its peacekeeping troops, the United Nations has still never acknowledged its responsibility, never apologized for having caused the cholera outbreak, and never provided direct compensation to the families of the more than 10,000 people who died as a result.

Americans don’t need any self-righteous lectures from Filippo Grandi or other UN officials about how illegal immigrants potentially carrying the coronavirus into the United States and becoming super spreaders should be treated.

In any event, the sad truth is that so long as the open-border Biden administration is in charge and defers to the wishes of globalist institutions, Grandi and his other UN cohorts have free license to castigate — and work to weaken — the United States.