First it was the bathroom, then it was an airplane. Angry protesters continue to confront Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) over her decision not to support President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion spending bill.

What happened now?

While on an airplane Monday, presumably from Arizona to Washington, D.C., a woman named Karina, who is a so-called “Dreamer,” confronted Sinema about passing immigration reform via Biden’s bill.

“Senator. Hello, how are you? I’m Karina … I just wanted to know if you could commit, as my senator, if you could commit to passing reconciliation that could provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants,” the woman told Sinema. “We have been waiting for this for too long, and I just need to know if you can commit to passing a budget reconciliation that could include immigration and citizenship for people to be protected, like me, and many others.”

Sinema mostly ignored the woman. At one point, Sinema turned toward her and said something, but whatever she said could not be heard over the sound of the plane, which was in the air.





Protesters continued to harass Sinema once the plane landed in Washington.





Despite claims from Karina that Sinema could help legalize a pathway to citizenship for immigrants by supporting budget reconciliation, the Senate parliamentarian has twice ruled that such a measure cannot be included in a bill being passed through the reconciliation process.

What has Sinema said?

While she has not addressed the airplane incident, and probably won’t, Sinema released a statement Monday condemning protesters for disrupting her class at Arizona State University over the weekend, which included protesters following her and recording her in the bathroom.

The statement said, in part:

Yesterday’s behavior was not a legitimate protest. It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom. In the 19 years I have been teaching at ASU, I have been committed to creating a safe and intellectually challenging environment for my students. Yesterday, that environment was breached. My students were unfairly and unlawfully victimized. This is wholly inappropriate.

Anything else?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) condemned the restroom protesters.

“[F]ollowing someone into a bathroom and recording them, that’s over the line,” Schumer said.

