posted by Hannity Staff – 9.07.21

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed sweeping legislation Tuesday that will shore-up election security in the Lone Star State, a move that immediately sparked a lawsuit from dissenting Democrats.

“Abbott made the measure his top priority in two special legislative sessions he called over the summer, the first of which ground to a halt when state House Democrats denied majority Republicans a quorum by fleeing to Washington, D.C. The legislature approved the bill last week and Abbott signed the measure in Tyler, accompanied by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) and Sen. Bryan Hughes (R), the lead Senate sponsor of the measure,” reports The Hill.

“Election integrity is now law in the state of Texas,” Abbott said after signing the bill.

“One thing that all Texas can agree and that is that we must have trust and confidence in our elections,” Abbott said Tuesday, adding the bill “ensures that every eligible voter will have the opportunity to vote.”

The legislation prompted some state Democratic representatives to travel to Washington, DC to gain support from progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi.

“Texas provides 12 days of early voting and this law even adds more hours during those early voting days. By comparison, the president’s home state of Delaware provides zero days and zero hours of early voting,” Abbott said. “It ensures that Texas provides even more opportunities for people to engage in the voting process than the president’s home state of Delaware as well as many other states across the entire country.”

