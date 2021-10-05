https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/05/ya-burnt-ana-navarro-dragged-for-saying-its-beyond-the-pail-to-chase-someone-in-a-bathroom-but-kyrsten-sinema-had-it-comin/

In case you were wondering if Ana Navarro is still a harpy hag from Hades … yup. Apparently the host of The View who tested positive for COVID but then didn’t thinks it’s ‘beyond the pail’ (pale) to chase someone into a bathroom.

Except, ya’ know, Kyrsten Sinema who had it comin’.

Chasing anybody -public or private- into a bathroom, to me is beyond the pail. Maybe if @kyrstensinema spent less time in fundraisers with corporate donors and held town-halls to listen to constituents and answer their questions, they wouldn’t chase her into the damn 🚽. https://t.co/ICsloYkt1l — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 5, 2021

If only Kyrsten’s skirt wasn’t so short, right?

And y’all talk about Trump’s lack of decency..SMH. Shame on you. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) October 5, 2021

Your first sentence is great. Should have stopped there. Your follow-up, however, is nauseating victim-blaming and a justification for thuggish behavior. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 5, 2021

You are a coward. You should have simply said “This is unacceptable.” ‘Not this is beyond the [pale], BUT…’ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 5, 2021

Maybe pails are bad in her world?

Heh.

If Sinema was chased into an outhouse,

then “beyond the pail” would actually have been the appropriate phrase. 😁 — NHThinker ╖⁄⁄ (@NHThinker1) October 5, 2021

So she was asking for it? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 5, 2021

“This is wrong but here’s why the victim is to blame” – you — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 5, 2021

Freakin’ victim always getting victimized and stuff.

***

Related:

‘FAKE narrative’: Steve Scalise DROPS Stephanie Grisham in heated back and forth for claiming in her book Melania snubbed him after he was shot

Authoritarian MUCH?! Christopher Rufo’s thread on Biden admin targeting PARENTS to appease school boards a terrifying must-read

On a ROLL! Harvard’s PRIDE David Hogg makes the case to regulate HIMSELF in tedious yet TOTALLY meaningful thread on regulating free speech

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

