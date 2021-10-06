https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/1400-unvaccinated-healthcare-workers-get-shitcanned/

Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health provider, announced on Tuesday that 1,400 employees — less than 2 percent of its staff — refused to get vaccinated and were subsequently fired.

New York’s health care mandate is particularly strict: Employees do not have the option for weekly testing or exemptions for religious reasons, though the latter is being challenged in the courts.

Northwell, which employs more than 76,000 people said in a statement that vaccinating all of its employees would allow the provider to “provide exceptional care at all of our hospitals, without interruption and enable all our facilities to remain open and fully operational.”