BREAKING: PRA’d Synopsis Report from Sonoma County Sheriff’s office reveals otherwise healthy 15 year old died in June from heart issues due to second Covid vaccine two days prior.
Sonoma county has zero pediatric Covid deaths. Tragically, at least one vaccine related death. pic.twitter.com/Hv3EeTNd8m
— Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) October 5, 2021
Police in Sonoma County, California, are blaming Pfizer’s experimental mRNA jab for causing the sudden death of a Santa Rosa teen. The Sonoma County sheriff’s office report shows a determination was made by a medical examiner that the 15–year-old, who was found dead in his bedroom two days after his second jab, suffered “stress cardiomyopathy” and “coronary artery inflammation.”