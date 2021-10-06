https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/15-year-old-california-boy-killed-by-covid-vaccine/

Posted by Kane on October 6, 2021 2:37 pm

Police in Sonoma County, California, are blaming Pfizer’s experimental mRNA jab for causing the sudden death of a Santa Rosa teen. The Sonoma County sheriff’s office report shows a determination was made by a medical examiner that the 15–year-old, who was found dead in his bedroom two days after his second jab, suffered “stress cardiomyopathy” and “coronary artery inflammation.”

