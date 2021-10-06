https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/400-henry-ford-hospital-staff-quit-over-vaccine-mandate/

400 Detroit healthcare workers walk off job

Roughly 6% of the remaining workforce of 33,000 employees were granted religious or medical exemptions. About 1,900 requests for exemptions have been granted.

Nearly all the exemptions were granted for religious reasons with just a handful for medical reasons, according to Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Henry Ford’s executive vice president and chief clinical officer. About 250 requests for religious exemptions were denied, he said.

Henry Ford, which this summer became the first Michigan health system to require employees to get a Covid vaccine as a condition of continued employment, released the data following a deadline it had set for last Friday for workers to get at least a first vaccine dose.