I think John Kerry committed a classic Kinsley gaffe in an interview with French broadcaster BFMTV. Seeking to reassure the French audience about President Biden’s intentions in light of the new AUKUS submarine deal, Kerry said that Biden “literally had not been aware of what had transpired.” That is an explanation that might be more broadly applied to much of what Biden himself says and does.

John Kerry admits in interview with French TV that Joe Biden had no idea about the fallout with the French from the AUKUS sub deal. “He literally had not been aware of what had transpired” pic.twitter.com/EblvE05zKg — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) October 5, 2021

