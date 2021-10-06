https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/afghan-man-sues-us-order-be-reunited-children?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An Afghan man living in California is suing the U.S. in order to be reunited with his family following the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan in August.

According to The Hill, The International Refugee Assistance Project filed a lawsuit on behalf of a man identified only as Mohammed. The man has two sons in Afghanistan who are 9 and 11-years-old.

“Right now, my greatest wish is to hug my kids again,” Mohammad said in a statement. “I ask that the United States government stand by its promises to Afghans like me who supported the U.S. mission and protect the lives of my children.”

According to the complaint, Mohammad traveled across Afghanistan attempting to promote women’s and children’s rights.

The Taliban targeted the family because of Mohammad’s work, and left threatening notes at his former house in Kabul, the complaint states.

According to reports, Mohammad traveled to the United States on business, and applied for asylum, planning to bring his family to join him in the United States.

