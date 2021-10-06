https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alex-jones-found-guilty-of-liable-for-sandy-hook/
About The Author
Related Posts
Joe cares more about illegal Haitians than 13 dead Marines…
September 24, 2021
‘Booster shots are awesome’…
September 28, 2021
He never told Trump…
September 20, 2021
Tucker — Patagonia is the ‘fakest company’ in America…
August 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy