A suspected high school shooter was released from jail Thursday after he posted a $75,000 bond.

According to the New York Post, Timothy Simpkins will return to home confinement now that he is released from jail. Conditions of his release include wearing a GPS ankle bracelet and undergoing alcohol and drug testing.

Simpkins is accused of injuring four people after opening fire on his high school in Arlington, Texas.

His attorney spoke outside the courthouse, saying this wasn’t a “standard-issue school shooting.”

Video posted on social media showed Simpkins getting into an argument with a classmate prior to the shooting.

No one was killed in the incident.

Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

