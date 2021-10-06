https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/06/amazing-words-of-wisdom-dave-rubin-reads-a-short-transcript-from-president-bidens-speech-yesterday/

As you probably know, President Biden delivered an address at a union event in Howell, Michigan yesterday. The occasion was marked by “let’s go Brandon” chants (or some variation thereof) and signs that Biden said were offset by his massive popularity.

To show the brilliance of the president’s pitch for the “Build Back Better” plan during his speech, Dave Rubin shared part of a transcript that proves Biden will go down in history as one of the great presidential orators. Or maybe not:

LOL. Yikes.

