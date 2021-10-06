https://nationalfile.com/video-bernie-says-moderate-democrats-do-not-have-the-right-to-not-vote-for-what-the-president-wants/

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) erroneously declared that moderate senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) “ do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want and what the President wants,” seemingly failing to comprehend that Biden’s Build Back Better plan is also opposed by 50 Republican senators.

“But two people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want and what the President wants,” Sanders declared. “That, to me, is wrong.”



Bernie: “2 people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want and what the President wants” pic.twitter.com/y1qMwziRxt — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 6, 2021

The self-described democratic socialist senator’s remarks do not conform to reality on two fronts: Firstly, the Build Back Better plan is not just opposed by Sinema and Manchin, but by 50 Republican senators as well. Legislation must have bipartisan approval within the U.S. congressional system to have a chance at being signed into law.

Additionally, there is no legal statute that says Manchin and Sinema “do not have the right” to oppose or dissent from Democrat President Joe Biden. In fact, the ability to choose whether or not to advance certain legislation based upon an elected official’s personal opinion and (more importantly) the beliefs of their constituents is a crucial component of both the U.S. democratic and representational republic systems.

As National File previously reported, left-wing activists chased Sen. Sinema into a bathroom and filmed her with cellphones due to her opposition to Biden’s Build Back Better:

“Right now is a real moment that our people need in order to talk about what’s really happening,” one male demands in the footage. “We need a Build Back Better plan right now.” As Sinema heads into the women’s bathroom, female members of the mob follow her inside, screaming “We need solutions and the Build Back Better plan has the solutions that we need.” The activists stand directly outside of Sinema’s bathroom stall in the footage, continuing to hold their phone cameras outstretched. “We knocked on doors for you to get you elected, and just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us.” “We need the Build Back Better plan right now,” another individual demands as Sinema can be heard flushing the toilet. The activists continue to scream and berate Sinema for the duration of the video, which lasts nearly two minutes.

