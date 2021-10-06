http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8YbDC_QKYiQ/

Americans across the country are expressing their disapproval for President Joe Biden, including hundreds of Trump supporters who gathered in Howell, Michigan, to await Biden’s arrival on Tuesday, holding signs reading, “Fuck Biden” and “China Joe Must Go!”

The demonstrators gathered at the corners of M-59 and Michigan Avenue in Howell, where Biden spoke about his “Build Back Better” plan at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324. Demonstrators held up signs reading, “Biden is a Traitor,” among other things. One TikTok user posted a view of the alleged scene:

@joebwan#howell #michigan #biden #trump2020 #trump #infrastructure #bill #hell #no #bro #FJB #amazing #time @jessicahugkelley @still.kitkat♬ God’s Country – Michael Lee

***Language warning***

Similar protests have popped up elsewhere in the country. This week, for example, protesters gathered outside the Department of Education office in New York, shouting “fuck Joe Biden and de Blasio” over vaccine mandates:

The “fuck Joe Biden” phenomenon has been seen in other parts of the country as well. As Breitbart News reported, college football fans have spontaneously broken out into the chant over the past few weeks:

NASCAR fans have also engaged, breaking out into the chant during NASCAR’s Xfinity Series at the Talladega speedway. The NBC reporter attempted to cover it up, asserting fans were shouting “Let’s Go Brandon” even though that was clearly not the case:

Biden has since responded to the movement, effectively dismissing the Michigan protesters, specifically.

“Notwithstanding some of the signs I saw coming in, that’s why 81 million Americans voted for me. The largest number of votes in American history, a clear majority are supporting, when they supported me,” Biden said during his speech.

