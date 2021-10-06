https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/10/06/atlanta-hate-hoax-author-of-kkk-notes-turns-out-to-be-black-woman-n420794

This happened in a suburb of Atlanta called Douglasville. At least seven black families in one subdivision began receiving letters that claimed to have come from a man who described himself as a member of the KKK. This local news report from March describes the letters as containing “frightening and racist terroristic threats.” One man who received one of the letters told the station it described killing whole families, murdering children and burning down the homes of the recipients.

After the report in March and efforts by the police to find the person leaving them, the letters stopped for six months.

[Detective Nathan] Shumaker and Andre Futch, another detective who worked the case, went door to door to check doorbell cameras and gather any clues they could. The detectives also walked the neighborhood several times and handed out flyers to Brookmont residents. “By mid-March, we really didn’t have anything to go on,” Shumaker said.

Had the suspect simply stopped at that point, police might never have caught anyone. But then another letter was delivered on Sep. 6. That led to a clue which was enough for the detectives to get a search warrant for the home of 30-year-old Terresha Lucas. It turned out the person behind the racist notes directed at black families was a black woman.

Terresha Lucas, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with eight counts of terroristic threats and acts. She made her first court appearance Thursday morning and was denied bond, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News.

There’s no mention of a possible motive for the crime. Does Lucas have mental problems or was she trying to generate headlines? It’s not clear. Hopefully we’ll get an update as she heads to trial.

Just a week ago, Jazz wrote about another hate hoax that happened at a high school near St. Louis. In that case the person who wrote racist graffiti on the walls of several bathrooms was eventually identified as a black student.

