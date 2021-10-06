https://www.theblaze.com/news/porn-actress-murder-charges-stabbing-son

Authorities arrested former porn actress Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs after she allegedly killed her 2-year-old son and dropped his corpse on top of a supermarket checkout counter in Italy.

What are the details?

According to a Wednesday report from the Daily Mail, police arrested Bradacs on suspicion of murder after she purportedly stabbed her son to death.

The report stated that Bradacs walked into a Lidl supermarket screaming for help as she dropped her son’s bloodied, lifeless body on top of a checkout counter.

First responders arrived and discovered that the child had been stabbed at least nine times around his chest and neck. They pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered a knife in the mother’s handbag. They took the 44-year-old into custody without incident and charged her in the death of her son, Alex Juhasz.

The child’s bloody T-shirt and the woman’s sweater were both discovered in a nearby vacant building, according to the report.

Bradacs insisted that she was not the culprit, and reportedly told police, “I did not kill my son.”

The outlet, however, noted that police believe Bradacs “wanted revenge against Alex’s father, Norbert Juhasz, with whom she was separated and who had been granted custody by a Hungarian court last month.”

What else?

Bradacs reportedly fled to Italy with the child in September after the ruling. SheThePeople reported that Bradacs was living in the house of a man who owned a nightclub where she worked.

Juhasz reportedly notified Hungarian authorities that his child was in imminent danger after a photo of the boy dying was sent to his phone via messaging service WhatsApp.

Authorities did not reveal any other suspects, and the investigation continues.

Bradacs is being held in a Perugian prison.

Her attorney, Enrico Renzoni, has yet to issue a public statement on the charges.

