Democrats (and a certain socialist independent) are getting increasingly desperate when it comes to passing their multitrillion-dollar wish list that includes “human infrastructure.”

Senator Bernie Sanders is leaving out half of the Senate in order to make it sound like the Senate vote heavily favors the Democrat side but Republicans are standing in the way:

Sanders says “two people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want” (as well as the president of the United States) — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 6, 2021

Bernie: “2 people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want and what the President wants” pic.twitter.com/y1qMwziRxt — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 6, 2021

Well, that’s one way to look at it. The other way involves reality:

Pretty sure it’s 52 people in the Senate, a number in math circles that’s often called a “majority.” https://t.co/D54TAUfrBr — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 6, 2021

Sanders is not the best at math. — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) October 6, 2021

No one in the “$3.5 trillion costs zero” crowd is ever serious about math.

Those 52 are the “majority.” But don’t let basic American civics 101 grit in the way of the narrative. https://t.co/nLyAmBqTpd — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) October 6, 2021

Commie socialists were never good with math anyways, it’s easy for him to lose track of the other 50 https://t.co/mDqhmIilat — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) October 6, 2021

Before, you could chalk it up to some comms staffer who runs the Twitter account trying a little too hard to be clever, but he actually doubled down on the idea that 48>52https://t.co/4Xlie0j7MI — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) October 6, 2021

52, champ. We all know communist struggle with math. https://t.co/ASnazTl6IV — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) October 6, 2021

If Sanders is his senile, he needs to resign. It’s currently 52-48 against. POTUS doesn’t get a vote in the Senate. https://t.co/2uPzLOHdeq — Henry Porter Actual (@H_Porter_Actual) October 6, 2021

*If* every Dem except Sinema and Manchin supports something, it’s 48 to 52, not 48 to 2. https://t.co/R6X2tgqLxP — Alex Muresianu (@ahardtospell) October 6, 2021

i suppose it explains a lot that bernie can’t count to 100. https://t.co/JPfbQWGjFh — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 6, 2021

Can’t or won’t count to 100. He can count to $5.5 trillion though!

