Democrats (and a certain socialist independent) are getting increasingly desperate when it comes to passing their multitrillion-dollar wish list that includes “human infrastructure.”

Senator Bernie Sanders is leaving out half of the Senate in order to make it sound like the Senate vote heavily favors the Democrat side but Republicans are standing in the way:

Well, that’s one way to look at it. The other way involves reality:

No one in the “$3.5 trillion costs zero” crowd is ever serious about math.

Can’t or won’t count to 100. He can count to $5.5 trillion though!

