The Department of Education (ED) on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs towards forgiveness.

It said it was doing to so “restore the promise” of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.

The program was designed to reward public service, but ED said that this promise often went “unmet.”

The department called the change a Limited PSLF Waiver. It will expand the types of payments that student borrowers working in public service can count towards student loan forgiveness and will apply to those with Direct Loans, have consolidated into the Direct Loan program or submitted an application into the Direct Loan Program while the waiver is in effect.

The department estimated that this temporary waiver will help more than 550,000 borrowers and will allow for roughly 22,000 borrowers to be eligible to have their loans discharged automatically.

On top of this waiver, ED stated that it will be reviewing “all denied PSLF applications and PSLF processing practices” in order to address errors and will be seeking to simplify the PSLF process.

The waiver will last until Oct. 31, 2022.

The Education Department recommended that borrowers see what type of loans they have by going to StudentAid.gov and going to the “My Aid” page, acknowledging that many borrowers don’t actually know what types of loans they have.

The PSLF program has long been criticized for being overly-complicated with many missteps and errors in the program often resulting in public service workers being denied loan forgiveness. As The Associated Press noted, over 90 percent of applicants to the PSLF are rejected, leaving many borrowers stuck with debt that they believed would be forgiven after a certain point.

In his 2021 budget proposal, former President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden announces nominations for Arts and Humanities endowments On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Trump endorses Diehl for Massachusetts governor, slams ‘RINO’ Baker MORE had sought to end PSLF, having proposed shutting the program down for most of the years he was in office.

