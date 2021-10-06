https://harbingersdaily.com/biden-blasted-for-weaponizing-doj-against-parents-speaking-out-against-critical-race-theory/

Conservatives ripped President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice (DOJ) this week after the administration announced a plan to crack down on “harassment” of school administrators.

The DOJ on Monday ordered the FBI to work on curbing “harassment” and “threats of violence” against school administrators after it said the number of such incidents spiked in the past year. The DOJ’s move came days after the National School Boards Association (NSBA) pushed the Biden to take action against the rise in “malice, violence, and threats,” which the association said could constitute “a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

“Parents are speaking out against Critical Race Theory in schools. Now the Biden administration is cracking down on dissent,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) tweeted in response to the DOJ announcement.

“At his confirmation hearing, Merrick Garland promised not to follow the Obama model of weaponizing DOJ to target & persecute his political opponents,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said. “Just a few months in, he’s already breaking that promise.”

Blake Masters, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Arizona, stated, “It can happen here. It’s happening here. Your government is being weaponized against you.”

The Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan and Matt Walsh also blasted the DOJ announcement.

“Interesting that harassing a female Senator in a rest room is ‘part of the process,’ but mothers standing up for their children is criminal activity. Another snapshot of leftism,” Klavan said, referencing Biden’s reaction to Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) being followed into a bathroom by activists over her stance against the White House’s $3.5 trillion “reconciliation” package.

Walsh said: “Leftist activists can come to your house with bullhorns. Film you in the bathroom. Loot your business. Burn police stations. The FBI does nothing. But if conservative parents raise their voices at a school board meeting, they’re hunted down as terrorists. The law is dead.”

For its part, the NSBA celebrated the Justice Department’s decision calling for a crackdown on people “intent on causing chaos and disrupting” school board meetings. The association pinned the disruptions on outsiders, not parents angry about school curriculum or mask mandates.

“The individuals who are intent on causing chaos and disrupting our schools — many of whom are not even connected to local schools — are drowning out the voices of parents who must be heard when it comes to decisions about their children’s education, health, and safety,” NSBA CEO Chip Slaven said in a statement. “These acts of intimidation are also affecting educational services and school board governance. Some have even led to school lockdowns.”

“The U.S. Department of Justice’s swift action in response to NSBA’s request is a strong message to individuals with violent intent who are focused on causing chaos, disrupting our public schools, and driving wedges between school boards and the parents, students, and communities they serve,” Slaven said. “We need to get back to the work of meeting all students’ needs and making sure that each student is prepared for a successful future. That’s what school board members and parents care about.”

HD Editor’s Note: Why Is This News Biblically Relevant?

Speaking of this development with the DOJ, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged, “Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation. Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent.”

An increasing number of parents are recognizing that something is very wrong in the schools their children are attending. While a mass exodus of parents have opted to pull their children out of school, others decided to confront the school boards with their concerns that they might salvage the classrooms, demanding the educators to smarten up.

At these school board meetings across the country, vocal opposition has come against the politically driven and overtly sexualized curriculums.

The parents are not the only people speaking against the schoolboards. Teachers as well have expressed concern and/or resigned at such meetings because they believe the agenda-based curriculums are damaging their students.

Last month, following the discovery of coarse work that asked children to write sex scenes, Ohio Mayor Craig Shubert told the Hudson school board that they must either resign or face charges of “child pornography.”

Candace Owens in a recent article explained that schools are targeting children, and it is high time parents fight back.

“I travel the country a lot, and it seems the number one question I am now getting from parents is: what can we do? They’re realizing that something is wrong,” she explained. “They’re teaching critical race theory, which is really just teaching your children how to be racist. They’re teaching equitable math, which is teaching your children how to be stupid. And now, of course, is the hyper-sexualization of our children.”

“I want you to understand something: at this moment in the country, our children are under attack,” Owens warned. “They are being preyed upon by the educators. They are being preyed upon by people with nefarious goals.”

“It’s time for parents to remind themselves that they are the parents,” she urged.

“I’m a big supporter now of homeschooling because I think that schools are a disaster. They cannot be trusted with our children. I hear people say they can’t afford homeschooling because they have to work, and I understand the predicament. But if you’re sending your children to school because you think it’s free, you must understand something: it’s not free,” Owens asserted. “It is costing you your child’s mind. It is propaganda. It is lies. It is making them dumber. And it is sexualizing them.”

Democrats have made it abundantly clear that they are not in favor of Parental rights.

Terry McAuliffe, a left candidate for Virginia Governor, insisted last week that he does not believe “parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Further stating that he is “not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions.” Seemingly in reference to the brave parents standing up and reading the extremely explicit content found in libraries at the school board meetings.

Meanwhile, politicians such as Gavin Newsom have taken steps to usurp parental authority and protection, by making it easier for children to gender transition and obtain abortions without parents’ knowledge.

Ken Ham, of Answers in Genesis, recently wrote about the false assertion that parents are not the main authority over their children. As Ham explains, no matter what the Government may claim, the responsibility and authority over children is given by God to parents:

“Who ‘owns’ the children—parents or the government?” Ham wrote. “In our day and age, many involved in western government believe it’s the government that owns kids. Many believe they know what is best for children and think they should get to dictate what children learn—and parents are just in the way of accomplishing the state’s goals. And that shouldn’t surprise us because how you answer the question of ‘Who owns the children?’ depends on your starting point and the worldview you build that’s based on that starting point.”

“If you reject God and his Word, then anything goes,” he insisted, “there’s no absolute standard on which to base your thinking. In this view, children are just biological machines, the product of millions of years of evolution. They aren’t given to parents—they are just a ‘choice’ parents made.”

“But when we start with God’s Word, we learn that children are a gift from God—given to parents. He has given parents authority over their children and the responsibility of training, teaching, and raising children. They are not just “choices,” nor are they the government’s responsibility—children are parent’s responsibility because God gave children to their parents to train them up for him,” he asserted.

Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council, in his article “We Have to Stop Pretending Public Schools Aren’t Bad,” urged, “As Christians, we can’t outsource something as important as our children’s education.”

This is why Harbingers Daily has a “Children In The Crosshairs” section, dedicated to informing parents and other readers about how schools, media, and politicians are targeting children. This section also includes Biblical analysis from trusted Pastor and ministries speaking out about this important issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

