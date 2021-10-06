Bitcoin rose as high as about $50,400 on Tuesday, topping a key psychological resistance level for traders and reclaiming third-quarter losses. It last traded 4% higher at $51,276.47, according to Coin Metrics. It’s currently up almost 17% for the month of October and has gained 76.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Bitcoin rose back above the $50,000 mark on Tuesday after plunging in September from the same level on fears about regulation in the U.S. and China.

The last time bitcoin broke $50,000 was at the start of September, when the cryptocurrency became legal tender in El Salvador. Cryptocurrencies have been rallying since Friday as investors bet on a fourth-quarter run. Bitcoin spent much of the third quarter hovering in the low $30,000 range as investors worried about regulatory policies in China and the U.S., though it had a strong finish.

Teddy Vallee, chief investment officer at Pervalle Global Capital, said he expects momentum to continue through the quarter if a big equity correction doesn’t get in the way of it.

“Long term holders now make up more than 80.5% of total supply, which has historically led to large rallies over the ensuing six months,” he said. “Absent of a large equity correction, we see prices higher from here by year end. Incremental demand should remain strong, as institutional adoption continues to accelerate, which creates a favorable supply/demand dynamic.”

The rally comes on the heels of comments made last week by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who said in a House Committee on Financial Services hearing that he has “no intention to ban” cryptocurrencies in the U.S. the way China repeatedly has.