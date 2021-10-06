https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/06/blue-checked-georgetown-prof-tries-and-fails-spectacularly-to-school-mike-pompeo-about-parents-getting-involved-in-their-kids-educations/

Yesterday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed an extremely controversial opinion about education:

I think parents should decide what their children are taught in schools. That is all. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) October 5, 2021

Don’t see what’s so controversial about it? Well, that’s probably just because you’re not as brilliant as Georgetown Prof. Don Moynihan.

See, unlike you, Moynihan understands that parents have no business getting involved in their children’s educations, because what the hell do parents know, really?

We don’t expect that Moynihan will delete that tweet, but just in case he does, here’s a screenshot:

And here’s the cartoon that he thinks suits Pompeo’s tweet so perfectly:

And now, we can get back to the business of discussing why Moynihan’s take is, in actuality, not even remotely brilliant, but incredibly, mind-numbingly stupid.

Lot of replies now explaining that teaching is not like flying a plane, and I’m not quite sure how to explain that the cartoon is not literally about flying a plane https://t.co/NJlNsLaV6V https://t.co/85jxTCtrKe — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 6, 2021

Moynihan would like nothing more than for you to believe that people are taking issue with his tweet because teachers are not airplane pilots.

That is, of course, not at all what’s driving the criticism of Moynihan.

Sure, if you’re an idiot and making a point with a cartoon that was also crafted by idiots. https://t.co/sOLzL8cGS0 — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) October 6, 2021

It is, in fact, not at all the same energy https://t.co/uZyjGksoVI — Freb (@Grand_handsomer) October 6, 2021

“excuse me, sir, you’re unqualified to say whether your children should be exposed to porn or whether arithmetic should be stricken from the curricula. you simply don’t have access to the pamphlets that i do.” — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 6, 2021

“what are your qualifications to say what should be taught K-12???” “i graduated K-12 and beyond?” — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 6, 2021

Not even close. More accurate would be if the pilot began performing loop de loops and barrel rolls while belly landing into the wrong airport. Naturally, customers would be pissed he won’t fly right and want him gone. https://t.co/ewYteOcaxH — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 6, 2021

This all or nothing response to if the govt should control everything or not is becoming tedious. Parents wanting to have a say in how their kids are educated is vastly different than taking over a highly & specifically skilled profession. An extremely false equivalence. https://t.co/djGdWuYEoK — “Doc” Imminent Rueage (@docmcbride) October 6, 2021

When you’re dealing with someone as willfully obtuse as Don Moynihan, the absolute best you can hope for is a false equivalence.

Pompeo is a West Point grad. Perhaps he should return there and tell the graduates that their parents should determine the curriculum. Better yet, why not let tell military leaders that their parents are going to run things from now on? Who needs expertise?https://t.co/GpxjilL57I — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 6, 2021

Better question: who needs Don Moynihan?

Do you know what West Point is? — 3lly 📺🎞🛠 (@ll_r_ps) October 6, 2021

When did West Point become a public secondary school? — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) October 6, 2021

Yeah public K-12 schools are the same thing as military academies that no one thinks children should be forced to attend https://t.co/1fWIzgR2Kp — João Marcelo (@foijaoquefez) October 6, 2021

Nothing sums up the incredible working of your mind then that you conflate elementary school with college, it probably says a tremendous amount about your students and you that this could even be stated — Pharm Curious (@CuriousPharm) October 6, 2021

Just take the L. This is exhausting. — FSakes (@FSakes1000) October 6, 2021

