Update, 10/6/2021, 12:14 p.m. ET: KTVT-TV reports that the “all clear” has been given at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday after an active shooter situation unfolded.

The Mansfield Independent School District has begun the reunification process families, and officials said that students are “safely” being escorted to buses.

One mother told KTVT reporter Nicole Jacobs that her child was able to get into contact with her during the incident as police searched the hallways for the suspect.

“I haven’t been able to reach my son for 20 minutes,” the unnamed parent said. “When we last spoke, I heard the other kids crying and screaming in the classroom.”

The station reported that officials with the Arlington Police Department confirmed that the ATF Dallas Field Division, Mansfield Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, and Mansfield ISD police are all working the scene and are executing a “methodical search” of the school campus.

Parents are being directed to the Center for Performing Arts to reunite with their children.

Original story continues below …

Gunfire erupted at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, reportedly killing at least one person at the time of this reporting and injuring multiple other people.

What are the details?

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter Wednesday morning at the Arlington school, according to various reports.

According to

the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police have confirmed “multiple victims” in the shooting as people were being transported to local hospitals following the apparent attack.

At least one other area school has been placed on lockdown, according to the report.

Video footage believed to have been taken inside the school as the gunshots rang out appeared on social media soon after reports of the shooting went live.





What else?

WYFF-TV

reported that Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said that at least two people were injured, but said that the severity of injuries were unknown.

KXAS-TV reporter Maria Guerrero also

reported that police were continuing to work to detain the suspect as of 10:45 a.m. local time.

The school remains on lockdown at the time of this reporting.





This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.

