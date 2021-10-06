https://noqreport.com/2021/10/06/bridgertons-marc-pilcher-who-was-double-vaccinated-dies-of-covid-weeks-after-winning-emmy/

Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Marc Pilcher, who at the Creative Arts Emmys last month won the award for Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling from his work on the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” died this past Sunday from COVID-19. Pilcher was 53.

Pilcher, who was an Oscar nominee in 2018 for his work on “Mary Queen of Scots,” attended the Creative Arts Emmys two-day event on September 11th and 12th of this year in Hollywood. All attendees were required to provide a negative COVID test and proof of vaccination.

Pilcher’s agent, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter , said that Pilcher was “double vaccinated” and had no underlying health conditions. A statement provided to Variety from Pilcher’s family and friend via a spokesperson said, “Glamorous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design. Never limited in his thought process for his creations, he pushed boundaries and created work never realized before.”

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who worked with Pilcher on “Bridgerton,” wrote the following tribute to Pilcher on Twitter: It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do.

Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real […]