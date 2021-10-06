https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/10/06/build-back-better-more-americans-have-died-of-covid-this-year-than-in-all-of-2020-n1522147

Joe Biden repeatedly promised last year that he’d get COVID under control as president. In October, just weeks before the election, Biden declared, “I’m not going to shut down the economy, I’m not going to shut down the country, but I am going to shut down the virus.”

But according to data from Johns Hopkins University, more Americans have died from COVID-19 this year than in all of 2020. “More than 353,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Jan. 1, compared with 352,000 COVID-19 deaths in the first 10 months of the pandemic,” reports ABC News’ Arielle Mitropoulos.

Joe Biden took office on January 20 while cases and deaths were declining rapidly. It seems very likely that by Thanksgiving more COVID deaths will have occurred on Biden’s watch than during Donald Trump’s presidency. That’s despite three vaccines and advances in therapeutics. Sure, the Delta variant happened, but I was under the impression that Joe Biden would be able to manage COVID much better than Trump. Biden said he’d shut down the virus. He was going to save lives.

Trump, however, was repeatedly portrayed as incompetent. He was often blamed for COVID’s spread in the United States and for the deaths that occurred. So, by that logic, Biden is to blame for these deaths. He took over while cases and deaths were on the rapid decline, after all. He should have stopped the Delta variant from coming into the United States, just as, apparently, Donald Trump should have stopped COVID from coming into the United States originally.

That’s how it works, right?

Related: Undercover Video: Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity Is Superior and Big Pharma Is Suppressing Info for Money

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

