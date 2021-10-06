https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/06/calm-rational-blue-checked-sjw-reaches-out-to-the-unvaccinated-you-cant-just-walk-around-killing-people/

Earlier this week, David Frum called out Nikki Haley for “trying to walk a line that can’t be walked” with regard to COVID19 vaccine mandates:

Nikki Haley trying to walk a line that can’t be walked. pic.twitter.com/ChJlNhpmZZ — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 4, 2021

Not really sure how Nikki Haley failed to walk that line …

It’s an incredibly coherent argument that people should not be forced to do things, even if they’re good for them. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 4, 2021

Makes sense to us, too. But then, we’re not “systemic issues” expert and Gender Justice advocacy director Erin Maye Quade, who clearly understands something we don’t:

It’s not just about them, it’s literally about all of us. You can’t just walk around killing people! That’s why we have — and have had! — vaccine requirements for participating in life. — Erin Maye Quade (@ErinMayeQuade) October 4, 2021

Until this very moment, we had no idea that things had gotten so bad that people are just walking around killing other people.

Have you ever had to provide vaccine proof to go into a museum or restaurant before? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 4, 2021

Those at-risk, adults, have ready access to vaccines. We have had this for many, many months. It’s not killing almost anyone if people don’t get vaccinated. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 4, 2021

In case we hadn’t already made it clear around here, vaccines are good. Great, in fact. A blessing. And if you’re interested in getting one and able to get one, take advantage of the opportunity to get one.

And, well, if you don’t want to get one … you shouldn’t be forced to. And it’s actually quite gross for someone to suggest that you’re just walking around murdering people.

The un-vaccinated are not walking around killing people. — Sarah Wells (@SarahWW) October 5, 2021

“Walk around killing people”. Stop with the hyperbole already — Henrik Akselsen (@Henrikology) October 5, 2021

These people act like a virus is the new thing.

I’ll make a bet that Erin has been sick in the past, but went to work any way.

That’s her “walking around killing people.”

Same women used to send their kids to school sick. https://t.co/tXP7Qc3oJ1 — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 5, 2021

People “walk around” killing people all the time with viruses. Ever been sick but you just had go to work. That’s you walking around “killing people.” — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 5, 2021

How many people has Erin Maye Quade killed, we wonder?

Funny, I’m vaxxed, my wife is vaxxed, my kids aren’t old enough yet. Yet we somehow manage to walk around without fear, or with a chip on our shoulders against the unvaccinated. 🤷‍♂️ — Tim Arsenault (@ABdrummer) October 5, 2021

Why do you not trust the vaccine you took? — Jerad (@Jerad_Huep) October 5, 2021

Excellent question.

That argument can be used to justify any govt decree; all behaviors have effects on others. It’s a terrible idea in a long line of terrible ideas to give power to unelected govt bureaucrats Someone that organizes ppl to fight root causes of systematic injustices should know that — NoneoftheAbove2024 (@burnitalldown01) October 5, 2021

One would think.

