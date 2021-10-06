https://hannity.com/media-room/carter-ii-gas-prices-set-new-2021-high-spike-to-3-21-per-gallon-47-since-inauguration-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=carter-ii-gas-prices-set-new-2021-high-spike-to-3-21-per-gallon-47-since-inauguration-day

The national price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $3.21 Wednesday, reaching a new high for 2021 after steadily increasing from $2.18 on Inauguration Day.

Experts predict the cost will likely reach $3.30 by the end of October.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration asked OPEC to increase oil production after limiting facilities here in the United States.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement in August urging OPEC to increase production to help lower oil costs; raising even more questions over the Biden administration’s recent regulation’s on America’s energy sector.

“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic,” writes Sullivan.

“President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable, reliable energy, including at the pump. Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs,” he adds.

FULL STATEMENT: The White House urges OPEC+ to pump more oil (above and beyond the current 400,000 b/d monthly hikes the cartel is already implementing) | #OOTT pic.twitter.com/qnWA1l7Pnt — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) August 11, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden’s top aides are pressuring OPEC and its oil-producing allies to boost production in an effort to combat climbing gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery https://t.co/5X421SVUgA pic.twitter.com/uG2DyTvHsp — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) August 11, 2021

The request comes months after the Biden Administration canceled a major American pipeline during his first days in office.

Read the full report at Fox News.

