It’s all for show.
Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Wednesday was caught on video admitting she only wears a face mask for the cameras.
“Oh, no, oh, not you!” Tlaib said said to one of the attendees during a community event in Detroit.
“No, no, no, I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here.” Tlaib said, admitting masks have nothing to do with stopping the spread of Covid.
VIDEO:
“I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here”
Via @CAndersonMOhttps://t.co/AXLSdZB7SE pic.twitter.com/OlktNkZjzM
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2021
