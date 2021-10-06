https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/caught-video-democrat-rep-rashida-tlaib-admits-wears-face-mask-cameras/

It’s all for show.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Wednesday was caught on video admitting she only wears a face mask for the cameras.

“Oh, no, oh, not you!” Tlaib said said to one of the attendees during a community event in Detroit.

“No, no, no, I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here.” Tlaib said, admitting masks have nothing to do with stopping the spread of Covid.

VIDEO:

Caught on Video: @RashidaTlaib Admits She Only Wears Mask for Cameras “I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here” Via @CAndersonMOhttps://t.co/AXLSdZB7SE pic.twitter.com/OlktNkZjzM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2021

