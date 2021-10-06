https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinese-state-media-warns-u-s-war-may-be-triggered-at-any-time-over-taiwan

After Chinese warplanes invaded Taiwan’s air defense identification zone over the weekend, a newspaper that is run by the Communist Chinese government warned this week that war between China and those countries backing Taiwan, such as the United States, could be “triggered at any time.”

The Global Times wrote:

The peaceful atmosphere that existed in the area only a few years ago has all but disappeared, and the DPP authorities now openly refer to PLA fighters as “enemy aircraft.” They have constantly hyped up claims that they are at the forefront of the so-called democratic world to resist “authoritarian rule.” The strategic collusion between the US and Japan and the DPP authorities is becoming more audacious, and the situation across the Taiwan Straits has almost lost any room for maneuver teetering on the edge of a face-off, creating a sense of urgency that the war may be triggered at any time.

“The secessionist forces on the island will never be allowed to secede Taiwan from China under whatever names or by whatever means, and, the island will not be allowed to act as an outpost of the US’ strategic containment against China,” The Global Times warned.

“The curtain of preparations for a comprehensive military struggle by the Chinese mainland has obviously been drawn open,” The Global Times wrote. “… it has increasingly become the new mainstream public opinion on the Chinese mainland that the mainland should make earnest preparations based on the possibility of combat.”

The paper concluded, “If the US and the DPP authorities do not take the initiative to reverse the current situation, the Chinese mainland’s military punishment for ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionist forces will eventually be triggered. Time will prove that this warning is not just a verbal threat.”

“Almost 150 Chinese warplanes have breached Taiwan’s airspace since Friday, including 56 jets on Monday in a dramatic escalation of Chinese aggression against the self-governing democracy,” The Daily Mail noted.

On Tuesday, President Biden Joe Biden said, “’I’ve spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree…we’ll abide by the Taiwan agreement.”

On Monday, the Global Times tweeted a chilling warning: “Since Taiwan authorities are preparing for war, let’s see whether Australia is willing to accompany Taiwan separatist regime to become cannon fodder.”

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen wrote in Foreign Affairs of democratic countries around the world, “They should remember that if Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system. It would signal that in today’s global contest of values, authoritarianism has the upper hand over democracy.”

#环球时报Editorial: There is no force in the world whose will to “defend Taiwan” is stronger than China’s will to fight against secession and achieve reunification. To be precise, they are completely incomparable.https://t.co/YvOMjlVQgQ pic.twitter.com/TUl49MekxN — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 5, 2021

The Global Times warned on Tuesday, “There is no force in the world whose will to ‘defend Taiwan’ is stronger than China’s will to fight against secession and achieve reunification. To be precise, they are completely incomparable. China dares to have a life-and-death fight against any force that hinders our reunification, but no force dares or is willing to fight to the death against the world’s second largest economy, as well as a nuclear power, in order to prevent China’s reunification.”

