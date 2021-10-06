https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/christian-walker-ucla-requires-vaccine-for-online-classes/

Posted by Kane on October 6, 2021 12:31 pm

Herschel Walker’s son records a conversation with a UCLA administrator.

Christian Walker — All of my classes are online. I don’t step on to campus. I’ve already paid. We’re a week into classes. My university just called to tell me they are dropping my classes if I don’t report to them about my vaccination.

Christian Walker with Maria Bartiromo yesterday



