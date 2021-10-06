https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/christian-walker-ucla-requires-vaccine-for-online-classes/
All of my classes are online. I don’t step on to campus. I’ve already paid. We’re a week into classes. My university just called to tell me they are dropping my classes if I don’t report to them about my vaccination.
HOW IS THIS ABOUT HEALTH WHEN IM IN SCHOOL AT HOME? pic.twitter.com/gxVnbLGGVR
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2021
Herschel Walker’s son records a conversation with a UCLA administrator.
Christian Walker with Maria Bartiromo yesterday