The CIA is reorganizing to put more focus more on China, the agency’s director announced Thursday.

The reorganization of the country’s top spy agency will include a new China Mission Center, being created to bring more resources to studying the rival country and better position CIA officers worldwide to collect information and analyze China’s activities, according to The New York Times.

The other major focus of the reorganization effort will be on emerging technology, climate change and global health.

