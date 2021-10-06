https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-lawyer-files-class-action-lawsuit-against-dominion-dershowitz-is-consulting-on-the-case/

A lawsuit filed yesterday by aggrieved 2020 poll-watchers represented by Kurt Olsen, Dershowitz and others alleges that Dominion Voting Systems is a government entity and also did much RICO by sending cease-and-desist letters. https://t.co/7fCpV6LpdK pic.twitter.com/QZE0uzo00l — Brad Heath (@bradheath) October 1, 2021

Lawsuit asserts that 3rd party vendor Dominion was operating as the government itself.

Dershowitz said in a brief interview that though he is not the lead attorney on this new class-action lawsuit, he described himself as an “adviser and consultant on the First Amendment issues of this case.”

“I consider this a part of the bigger-picture efforts, that includes my consulting on Mike Lindell and MyPillow’s cases. I believe the election was absolutely fair, I believe President Biden is the legitimately elected president. But I think the issue should be debated and should not be censored. I believe Dominion is trying to suppress free speech.”

Dershowitz also said he has had “no contact with Mr. Olsen at all,” and that “I disagree with him fundamentally on many of the substantive issues, but that’s always true with the First Amendment.”

In a complaint reviewed on Friday, eight poll challengers allege that cease and desist letters sent to them by Dominion as part of the company’s defamation lawsuit harmed and damaged the recipients. They allege that Dominion is violating the civil provision of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, engaged in a civil conspiracy, and deprived the litigants of their constitutional rights under the First Amendment and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

