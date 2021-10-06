https://noqreport.com/2021/10/06/climate-czar-kerry-biden-literally-not-aware-of-crisis-that-transpired-that-caused-france-to-pull-its-diplomats/

While traveling in France this week, U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry told a French broadcaster that the President of the United States was “literally” not aware of the foreign crisis that recently occurred when France pulled its diplomat from the U.S.

France was livid after after the U.S. struck a multi-billion dollar deal with Australia for submarines, excluding France. “President Biden asked me about it, and I told him, and expressed–,” stated John Kerry in an interview with the French cable channel BFMTV.

The interviewer jumped in, saying, “You told Joe Biden that it was not the right–,”

To which the former Presidential candidate and current climate envoy responded, “He asked me. He said, ‘what’s the situation?’ and I explained exactly, uh. He wasn’t, he had not been aware of that. He literally had not been aware of what had transpired and I don’t want to go into the details of it, but suffice it to say, that the president, my president is very committed to strengthening the relationship and making sure that this is a small event of the past and moving on to the much more important future.”

Last month, France pulled its ambassador from the U.S. after the U.S. and […]