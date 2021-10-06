https://noqreport.com/2021/10/06/cnn-confirms-suicide-bomber-who-killed-13-us-troops-at-kabul-airport-was-released-from-bagram-prison-just-days-before/

In late August, an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops at the Kabul airport as President Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan pullout was underway.

It turns out, according to a new CNN report, that the bomber, whose attack also killed at least 170 Afghans, according to the Washington Post, had been released from a prison near Kabul just days earlier.

The killer had been behind bars at the Parwan prison, which had been run by Afghan authorities since 2013 and was located at the U.S.-controlled Bagram Air Base. When the U.S. quickly abandoned the base in July, chaos ensued and the prisoners were freed by the Taliban, with which the Biden Administration had already begun making deals to get U.S. personnel out of the south Asian country. From CNN: The Parwan prison at Bagram, along with the Pul-e-Charkhi prison near Kabul, housed several hundred members of ISIS-K, as well as thousands of other prisoners when the Taliban took control of both facilities hours before taking over the capital with barely a shot fired in mid-August, a regional counter-terrorism source told CNN at the time. The Taliban emptied out both prisons, releasing their own members who had been imprisoned but also members […]