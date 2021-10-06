https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/06/cnn-finds-another-missing-white-person-story-to-cover-this-time-with-a-connection-to-trump/

Apparently, congressional investigators can’t find Trump aide Dan Scavino to serve him with a subpoena in connection with the Select House Committee investigation of January 6:

More than a week after subpoenaing former Donald Trump aide Dan Scavino to cooperate with its investigation into the US Capitol riot, the House select committee investigating the attack has been unable to physically serve the subpoena to him, sources say https://t.co/J8rj5AZINg — CNN International (@cnni) October 6, 2021

Of course, CNN jumped all over this missing white person story:

News: More than a week after subpoenaing former Trump aide Dan Scavino, the 1/6 Select Committee has been unable to physically serve him, multiple sources familiar tell me, @ryanobles & @AnnieGrayerCNN. Story to come. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) October 6, 2021

Keep searching!

JUST IN: Full story- 1/6 Select Committee has been unable to serve former White House Deputy Chief of staff with a subpoena, just days before the document requests are due. w/ @AnnieGrayerCNN & @ZcohenCNN https://t.co/tutM42VnSI — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 6, 2021

Or maybe they’re just really bad at looking?

Huh, that’s weird… Dan Scavino, one of the former guy’s partners in crime, can’t be served a subpoena to appear before the 1/6 Select Committee because he’s HIDING. What an amazing loophole, just HIDE.

Who knew?🙄 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 6, 2021

This author and “antiracism educator” even wants Scavino “hunted down like a dog and dragged in for testimony”:

Congress needs to have Dan Scavino hunted down like a dog and dragged in for testimony. Enough with this running from legit subpoenas. Hunt. Him. Down. Physically haul his ass and throw him in the seat. If he won’t testify, jail him. End these bastards. — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) October 6, 2021

Others are calling for Scavino’s arrest:

If he is deliberately evading service, I would refer it to DOJ and ask them to get a warrant for his arrest for criminal contempt. You don’t get to just dodge a subpoena like this. https://t.co/nCnfEedlKj — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 6, 2021

Now, let’s see if any of them actually comply:

It’s a Thursday deadline for Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Steve Bannon, and Kash Patel to comply with the committee’s subpoenas and turn over documents. It’s hard to imagine any of them complying. https://t.co/0hOJdfhjj2 — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) October 4, 2021

We have no idea what will happen when they don’t comply, but some are talking tough:

The Jan. 6 select committee will issue “criminal [contempt] referrals” for uncooperative witnesses who reject subpoena requests and deadlines, according to Chairman Bennie Thompson. https://t.co/OKwhWJ9SlU — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2021

