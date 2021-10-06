https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/06/cnn-finds-another-missing-white-person-story-to-cover-this-time-with-a-connection-to-trump/

Apparently, congressional investigators can’t find Trump aide Dan Scavino to serve him with a subpoena in connection with the Select House Committee investigation of January 6:

Of course, CNN jumped all over this missing white person story:

Keep searching!

Or maybe they’re just really bad at looking?

This author and “antiracism educator” even wants Scavino “hunted down like a dog and dragged in for testimony”:

Others are calling for Scavino’s arrest:

Now, let’s see if any of them actually comply:

We have no idea what will happen when they don’t comply, but some are talking tough:

