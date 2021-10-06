https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/06/cnns-oliver-darcy-says-republican-claims-that-big-tech-has-anti-conservative-bias-are-unsupported/

Congressional hearings featuring the Facebook “whistleblower” Francis Haugen had Ben Shapiro examining the Democrats’ not-so-subtle endgame.

Right on cue, CNN’s Oliver Darcy said the hearing was very focused and didn’t feature Republicans making “unsupported claims”:

I’ve watched many Big Tech hearings over the years and almost always they are derailed by GOP members making separate, unsupported claims of anti-conservative bias. That often works in the favor of the platforms. This hasn’t been the case today. Instead, a very focused hearing. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 5, 2021

Claims of Big Tech bias are “unsupported”?

“Unsupported” if you ignore the mountains of supporting evidence including admissions from the companies themselves https://t.co/nGsfeHyD8F — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2021

Maybe “pro-Democrat” bias fits better than “anti-conservative bias.” For example, outlets and people talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop were suspended, and after the election, the media then felt free to report “hey, maybe that was true after all!”

Name one instance of their ‘mistakes’ not being in favor of the Democrats. https://t.co/TUURfNrJsL — WMcCormick (@WEMcCormick) October 6, 2021

The whistleblower is complaining “Trump and conservatives were being suppressed but after the election they quit”, isn’t she pretty much admitting to the censorship… geez — Brenda (@airbrenda) October 6, 2021

I found 1 out of every 5 candidates running for Congress in California was shadowbanned on Twitter in 2018.

I found 0 Democrats who had similar. https://t.co/HsbIS5VdAf — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) October 6, 2021

You’re not in any discernible way, a journalist, Darcy. — A.B. Sak (@ABSaks) October 6, 2021

The Republican President has been kicked off Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram but sure yes “Unsupported” https://t.co/em0F0dWqO3 — Lauren Williams (@laurenpaige1985) October 5, 2021

Also, just for kicks, check out the Facebook spokesman’s bio:

But it’s totally unfair to think there might be a little carry-over bias. *Eye roll*

