Congressional hearings featuring the Facebook “whistleblower” Francis Haugen had Ben Shapiro examining the Democrats’ not-so-subtle endgame.

Right on cue, CNN’s Oliver Darcy said the hearing was very focused and didn’t feature Republicans making “unsupported claims”:

Claims of Big Tech bias are “unsupported”?

Maybe “pro-Democrat” bias fits better than “anti-conservative bias.” For example, outlets and people talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop were suspended, and after the election, the media then felt free to report “hey, maybe that was true after all!”

Also, just for kicks, check out the Facebook spokesman’s bio:

But it’s totally unfair to think there might be a little carry-over bias. *Eye roll*

