http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/3M9ev_BwQG4/coal-shortages-push-up-prices-weigh-on-economies-11633525885

One-third to half of coal from Australia, one of the world’s biggest coal exporters, used to go to China before Beijing imposed an unofficial ban last fall.

Photo: David Gray/Bloomberg News

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...