https://redstate.com/jimthompson/2021/10/06/code-red-general-donahue-is-on-a-seek-and-destroy-mission-n451737
About The Author
Related Posts
CA Recall Election Pits Grassroots Conservatism vs. Republican Establishment; Which Will CA Choose?
July 15, 2021
GOP Lawmakers Clue Biden Into His Future, Post Midterms, as They File Articles of Impeachment
September 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy