https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/actor-jon-voight-god-shall-remind-all-his-power-stronger-any-politician-any

“We will never allow this force of evil to knock down our constitution, our God-given truths,” conservative actor Jon Voight says in his latest video.

“We’re all saddened by the unrighteousness that has doomed our nation” and “this deceit that has taken our freedom,” Voight says in a Twitter video urging Americans to persevere, strengthened by their faith in God’s justice and power:

“My fellow Americans, we will never allow this force of evil to knock down our constitution, our God-given truths.

“My friends, we’re all saddened by the unrighteousness that has doomed our nation. We’re all angry for this deceit that has taken our freedom, our children’s freedom – but, we must not give up.

“For God shall remind all that his power is stronger than any politician, any book, any lie. We will show truths because we are a nation of truths and strength. And, my fellow Americans, it will never let us down.

“Let us all keep our faith. Let us all keep our truths. And, let’s all participate in the next rally, for Donald J. Trump will show all that he is the only president that had our best interest. My friends, we’re all sad and heartbroken. Our nation is in despair. But, he fought for us once and he will do it again.

“Let us hold our heads high, our hopes high. Let us remember our forefathers’ words, the words stamped on our flag, our dollar bills: our trust in God, in God we trust.

“Much love to you.”