https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cotton-prices-jump-to-highest-level-in-10-years/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Cotton trading at highest level in a decade

Cotton futures are trading at their highest price in a decade, with growing demand being met in part by rising U.S. exports to China. Crude at $78.50, cotton at $1.05. Prices are at their highest level since September 2011, having risen 18% higher over the past 10 sessions.

Farmers are still struggling to turn a profit