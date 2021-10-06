https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/impressive-rant-from-dave-portnoy/
About The Author
Related Posts
Excellent piece on lockdowns from Michael Senger…
September 2, 2021
Teenage gunman opens fire at Russian University… 6 dead, 28 wounded…
September 20, 2021
Nikki Fried freudian slip on DeSantis…
August 13, 2021
Horrible poll for Biden…
August 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy