Unlike conservatives, liberals take COVID19 very, very seriously. They don’t just talk the talk; they walk the walk.
At least when Republicans are looking.
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, everybody:
Caught on Video: @RashidaTlaib Admits She Only Wears Mask for Cameras
“I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here”
Via @CAndersonMOhttps://t.co/AXLSdZB7SE pic.twitter.com/OlktNkZjzM
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2021
COVID19 Theater. Now that’s entertainment.
She’s obviously joking.
— Elizabeth Benedict (@ElizBenedict) October 6, 2021
Rashida Tlaib is a joke. That’s not the same thing.
Oh, come on.
— Rick Blaine (@RickBlain3) October 6, 2021
Saying the quiet part loudly https://t.co/ydheDBN08t
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 6, 2021
Said the quiet part out loud again
— Jeff (@jswany7) October 6, 2021
That seems to happen a lot, doesn’t it?
Why do the Dems hate science?
— GallopingGhost (@GallopingGhos11) October 6, 2021
Wait a minute… you’re telling me it’s NOT about health?? pic.twitter.com/hwLGpaDa9j
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 6, 2021
Almost as if it was never about health. Or science.
***
