Unlike conservatives, liberals take COVID19 very, very seriously. They don’t just talk the talk; they walk the walk.

At least when Republicans are looking.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, everybody:

COVID19 Theater. Now that’s entertainment.

Rashida Tlaib is a joke. That’s not the same thing.

That seems to happen a lot, doesn’t it?

Almost as if it was never about health. Or science.

