Senate Democrats plan to accept Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) offer to raise the debt ceiling into December, according to reports.

The tentative deal pushes the debt ceiling fighting to December. Senate Democrats and Republicans have fought over whether to raise or suspend the debt ceiling as Democrats continue to push their $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act.

The deal would allow Democrats to pass the debt ceiling increase into December without a Republican filibuster, allowing Democrats to pass the debt ceiling increase with only a simple majority in the Senate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said Democrats accepted the deal because “Mitch McConnell finally saw the light.”

“We’re going to raise the debt ceiling, and we’re going to go on and pass infrastructure. We’re never going to do it through reconciliation,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said.

“We have to see the final wording on the offer … we view this as a temporary victory, “Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) said.

“Mitch McConnell did not get what he wanted,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). “Now we’re focused on getting what the American people want.”

Democrats told CNN that the short-term debt ceiling increase will allow them to focus on their legislative agenda, which includes the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act and the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, otherwise known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) planned to schedule a vote on the debt ceiling on Wednesday to pressure Republicans to accept a deal.

A Morning Consult poll Wednesday found that a plurality of American voters would blame Democrats, not Republicans, for a potential debt default.

“Thirty percent of respondents said they would blame Democrats for defaulting on the debt while only 21 percent would blame Republicans,” Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo wrote.

