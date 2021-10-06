https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575618-democrats-delay-debt-ceiling-vote-to-huddle-on-mcconnell-offer

Senate Democrats are delaying a vote on a bill to suspend the debt ceiling through 2022, after GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Democrats insist they won’t back down on debt ceiling Schumer warns October recess in jeopardy over debt limit fight MORE (R-Ky.) offered a potential off ramp from the weeks-long fight.

“They’re having a recess to discuss McConnell’s press release,” said Sen Mike Braun Michael BraunSenate GOP seeks bipartisan panel to investigate Afghanistan withdrawal Biden sidesteps GOP on judicial vacancies, for now Bipartisan push for vocational training focuses on funding, curricula MORE (R-Ind.) referring to Democrats.

A member of GOP leadership confirmed that senators had been told they could leave the floor, where they had been voting on an unrelated nomination, for now.

Democrats are huddling off the floor to discuss how to talk about McConnell’s offer, which would give them the option of raising the debt ceiling into December.

“It’s not happening right now,” said Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphySenate Democrats float filibuster carveout for debt ceiling Congress comes to the aid of Libyan people, passing bill ordering probe into war crimes and torture Senate Democrats dial down the Manchin tension MORE (D-Conn.) of the cloture vote.

A Senate Democratic leadership aide said the Senate would go into recess after the nomination vote so the caucus could meet, with the cloture vote happening after that absent an agreement by the Senate to call it off.

The Senate was expected to vote on Wednesday to end debate on a bill to suspend the debt ceiling through December 2022. That bill would have been blocked by Republicans, who would have to provide 10 GOP votes to break a filibuster.

Lawmakers have until Oct. 18 to raise the debt ceiling or risk a historic default.

McConnell is offering to let Democrats pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling into December, setting up a potential end of the year cliff.

“To protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis, we will … allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December,” McConnell said.

But the response from Democrats so far has been mixed.

Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoSenate Democrats dial down the Manchin tension The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats still at odds over Biden agenda Debt fight revives Democrats’ filibuster angst MORE (D-Hawaii) called McConnell’s offer “bull shit” while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Energy & Environment — Manchin opens door for .9T to .2T spending bill Manchin opens door to deal in range of .9T to .2T Budowsky: Mad as hell at Manchin and Sinema MORE (I-Vt.) called it a “step forward.”

