https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/10/06/desantis-orders-biden-to-keep-his-federal-school-board-cops-out-of-florida-n1522133

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a throwdown to Joe Biden’s school board cops over at the Department of Justice.

This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to begin looking into cases of “domestic terrorists” showing up at school board meetings across the nation to rail against mask mandates and the racist “critical race theory” programs.

PJ Media’s Stacey Lennox noted that Garland’s response to a complaint by a National School Boards Association was an obvious attempt to chill free speech and turn understandably concerned parents into “domestic terrorists,” as the letter called the parents.

PJ Media’s Megan Fox looked at all the incidents the organization listed as “domestic violence” or “hate crimes” in its letter, and, after laughing at what passes for “domestic terrorism” to these pant loads, investigated every single one.

Indeed, school boards are so unclear about what constitutes a threat that Garland’s goons will teach them.

Sending Fibbies to investigate a local school board meeting is weird, to say the least. It’s akin to using a 100mm Howitzer when a popgun would have done the job.

Governor DeSantis told Biden, Garland, FBI Director Chris Wray, et al., to keep their guns in their pouches and stop playing word police.

Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation. Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 5, 2021

DeSantis had to remind these law enforcers and their boss – who, by the grace of God and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, isn’t a Supreme Court Justice – that speech is not terrorism. “[D]isagreement is not harassment. Protest is not terrorism, unless it involves rioting, looting, and assault, like some of the left-wing protests of summer 2020,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Again, all of those actions are crimes in Florida and will be prosecuted, regardless of political context.”

It’s a sad day when people purporting to be agents of U.S. law and supporters of public education don’t remember what they were supposed to have learned in sixth grade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

