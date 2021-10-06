https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/did-playboy-miss-their-target-audience-chad-prather-explains-why-the-answer-is-yes

A gay Filipino influencer, Bretman Rock, was featured as Playboy’s digital cover playboy bunny. Did Playboy miss their target market?

In this episode of The Chad Pather Show, Chad recalled a simpler time when he was a young boy and finding his brother’s Playboy magazine was naughty. Now, Playboy appears to have completely abandoned their consumer base of heterosexual men by placing Bretman Rock as their playboy bunny.

“When you change the culture to this degree…eventually you take the most asinine things culturally and it now starts playing out in our day-to-day lives,” Chad said. Chad went on to give examples of how this kind of cultural manipulation had the potential to change our culture.

