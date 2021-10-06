http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/4NEVQUCUfWk/index.html

Stephanie Grisham, who worked as East Wing communications director, White House press secretary and chief of staff to Melania Trump during the Trump administration, wrote in her recently published a book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” that she found herself wishing there was a different Republican candidate to vote for in the 2020 election.

“You talk about how you wish there had been some sort third option for you to vote for. You didn’t support Biden and his policies but you had real misgivings about Donald Trump at that point, and you wished there had been another Republican you could vote for because you’re a conservative Republican,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper during an interview on “The Lead.” “Did you vote for Donald Trump in 2020?”

“I did not,” Grisham said, adding that she wrote in a different candidate. She declined to name that person.

The former Trump aide, who started working for the 45th President during his first presidential campaign and is now promoting her tell-all book from her years working for him and the former first lady, has been outspoken in recent weeks about her change of heart over the Trump presidency. Grisham — who infamously never held a briefing during her time as press secretary — now says she’s scared of what could happen if Trump returns to office should he run in 2024.